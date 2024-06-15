Barbados: Match Day Party at Copacabana to celebrate T20 craze before today’s games

The match day party at Copacabana is all set to be held for the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday as Barbados will host two matches.

Barbados: The match day party at Copacabana is all set to be held for the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday as Barbados will host two matches. Several entertaining performances will be held to entertain the audience within the free time of the matches.

The live performance will be given by Mikey and Nikita who are the Barbados-origin musicians and they will showcase the local culture and traditions. The local community will also welcome the tourists from across the globe for the matches in the country.

The first match will be held between Namibia and England at 1: 00 pm and the winner will qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The second match will be held between Australia and Scotland, however, Australia has already qualified for the Super 8 stage, so the match will not be of much importance for the team.

The first match will be held at 1: 00 pm and the second match will take place at 8: 30 pm at the same stadium which is Kensington Oval Cricket Ground. The party will be hosted to attract the audience where proper dance and music will be included.

The entertainment will include a 360-degree photo booth and temporary tattoo stations for the patrons to get their photos clicked and tattoos made at the land of Barbados. The party will be sponsored by Atlantic Submarines Barbados, Copacabana Beach Club, and Barbados Tourism Marketing.

Notably, Barbados is the prime location for the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup as the finals will be held at Kensington Oval Ground on June 29, 2024. So far, six teams from different groups have qualified for the Super 8 stage which included India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, and the United States.

Now, two more teams will be qualified for the Super 8 stage and the games will kickstart on June 19, 2024. The matches between eight teams will decide the four teams for the semi-final round and then for the final round of the tournament.