40% primary school age children lack reading skills worldwide: UN report

World: 40 percent of primary school age children lack basic reading skills across the globe as thousands of students are at risk of not getting proper education and gaining skills. According to the UN report, there is a dire need for greater investment in the education sector, aiming to equip children with efficient skills to foster their future.

At the recently held 2024 Global Education Meeting (GEM) in the UNESCO Headquarters, the issue of education and quality enhancement has been outlined. Several strategic actions have been discussed through the meeting, aiming to foster multilateral, cross-sectoral and multi-stakeholder dialogue across the globe.

As the issue has been raised, the United Nations urged the world to take efficient actions and implement plans to safeguard the future of children and drive the force of sustainable development.

According to the education 2023 framework for action, there is a need for a strong call for action on the sector for the remaining years until 2030. It has stressed upon accelerating the progress of the countries on priority areas.

UN stressed upon efficient steps

The United Nations added that there is a need to strengthen the multi-stakeholder engagement between the countries from across the globe. They stressed fostering their commitment towards the advancement of education, aiming to establish skills among the children.

With these efforts, the risk of the lack of efficient skills would be reduced with the agenda to facilitate better financial circumstances. There is a need to increase investments in education and further enhance the innovation in the sector so that a better financing management can be established.

It will also help in fighting inequalities and further closing the gap in the finances for achieving the sustainable development goals for 2024. The United Nations noted that the proper concept and efficient collaborations could help in progressing the education sector and make the countries develop skills among children.