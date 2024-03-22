British Airways to operate service to Barbados with largest aircraft for summer

British Airways is all set to operate the service to Barbados from their largest aircraft for the summer season, which will coincide with the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

Barbados: British Airways is all set to operate the service to Barbados from their largest aircraft for the summer season, which will coincide with the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. The service will increase the airlift seating capacity for the destination by 85,000 seats this year.

Tourism Minister of Barbados Ian Gooding-Edghill announced such development during the parliament session and said that the sector is in safe hands. He said that the government understood the value of the sector which has been helping in diversifying the economy.

The service of British Airways will expand the airlift sector and enhance the footprints of Barbados in the market of the United Kingdom, as per the minister. Notably, Barbados welcomed the inaugural flight of British Airways from London Heathrow on October 17, 2020. The service was commenced with the four-class Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Besides this, Aer Lingus will also continue to operate into the next winter season for Barbados.

Virgin Atlantic has already introduced a double daily flight from January to March and enhanced the airlift sector. The airline also confirmed their return for the next winter season and said Barbados is their potential market destination.

United Airlines also announced a year-round service for Barbados and JetBlue also included which launched their first-ever midweek service from Boston to Barbados. American Airlines also has three daily flights out of Miami and one daily service out of Charlotte.

The service of these airlines marked the growth of the airlift sector of Barbados as these have opened doors for the country to several markets from across the globe.

Coming to the cruise sector, the Tourism Minister added that the summer cruising has returned, marking the increase in the number of arrivals. As per the reports, Barbados expected around 24 cruise close which will bring over 50,000 passengers this summer.

During the winter season, Barbados received 406 cruise calls with the arrival of over 742,000 passengers. The entire represented an increase of 6% on the year of the total number of cruise passengers.