BERYL intensified to disastrous Category-4 hurricane: WARNINGS Issued

Beryl, as it moves towards the southeast Caribbean has reportedly been strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane. The first hurricane for the 2024 season is reported to be the first ever to appear this early in the history.

BERYL, which was reported to be a category 3 storm intensified to a Category 4 later on Sunday with winds flowing up to 140 mph. The winds have increased by 35 mph in just a 24-hour period. this phenomenon called as rapid intensification has become very common since recent years as the world’s oceans warm.

Beginning early on Monday morning, Beryl is predicted to cross over parts of the Windward Islands, with the greatest risk to cause in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. Hazards include potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a potentially fatal storm surge, and devastating sea waves. Reportedly, much of the Windward Islands are under hurricane warning.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are expected across the Windward Islands through Monday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago, A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique, whereas a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica and Trinidad.

The government has announced a complete shutdown in the suspected areas and the authorities are addressing the people to stay at home safely. Several shelter homes have also been established in response to the disaster and to assure safety.

Schools had been shut down, flights have cancelled, warnings are issued, meetings are postponed, hospital services reduced to ensure patient safety, police leaves are cancelled. Every major step has been taken by authorities as a prevention in respect to the upcoming natural disaster.

On the other hand, South Trinidad fishermen said that they will be staying along the coasts to keep an eye on their vessels in case the storm surge sweeps the pirogues away, despite the threat posed by Hurricane Beryl’s passage across the Southern Windwards.

A category 4 hurricane is expected to cause damage including a high percentage of framed homes to be destroyed, trees may get uprooted and fall on roads along with power poles. The power outages may last for weeks and even months and most of the area will remain uninhabitable.

Every year the hurricane affects parts associated with Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean islands. Caribbean islands are often impacted by these natural calamities due to their geographical location within the Atlantic Basin.

The warm water and heavy humidity in the area cause the summer months to be wet. Whereas, the warm air rises and evaporates, irritating the ocean’s surface and causing thunderstorms and tropical storms to form which intensifies to hurricane.

Several government officials have addressed the issue and constantly being updating the nationals regarding the situations and preparing them for the natural Calamity.

Prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew said in his twitter post that “We continue to see the effects of the climate crisis. Hurricane Beryl has formed, making it a rare early storm and the first hurricane for the 2024 season. It is predicted to become a major category 4 hurricane. Let us keep our sister islands Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and others in Beryl’s path in our prayers. This hurricane season is predicted to be active and may set records. We must remain vigilant and prepared.”

In another tweet he extended his support to the neighbouring countries including SVG, Grenada, Barbados, and St Lucia.

I just spoke with colleague Prime Ministers @ComradeRalph, @mitchell_dickon, @miaamormottley and @PhilipJPierreLC of St. Vincent and the Grenadines🇻🇨, Grenada🇬🇩, Barbados🇧🇧 and St. Lucia🇱🇨. I informed that St. Kitts and Nevis stands fully with SVG, Grenada, Barbados and St.… — Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew (@TerranceDrewSKN) July 1, 2024

Despite the warnings and threats being issued the netizens are requested to stay at home safely and listen to the authorities until any news of safety is being issued. This Category 4 hurricane poses severe risks including destructive winds, storm surges, and heavy rainfall. It is being advised to prepare emergency supplies, secure your homes, and seek shelter in designated locations if necessary. People should stay informed through reliable resources and avoid unnecessary risks.