Caribbean airlines Cancelled due to hurricane BERYL

The Caribbean airlines issued a notice yesterday imitating their customers regarding the flight disruptions to be experienced on Sunday, June 30 due to the hurricane BERYL.

According to the new report shared by the Caribbean airlines, the flights which were associated with Trinidad and Barbados have either been cancelled or rescheduled by the authorities.

Reportedly the passengers have been conformed about the same, where some have been accommodated to next flights, while several others are yet to be accommodated to the next available service.

The updated arrival and departure time has been shared by the authorities to their passengers. Caribbean Airlines, also shared a link to their customers to subscribe and get real time flight notifications and updates in their post on social media.

Noting the immense growth the hurricane BERYL has taken in the last days, it is being expected to hit the southeast Caribbean late Sunday or Monday.

Beryl, reportedly the first hurricane for 2024 season is forecasted to be one of the major storms. The hurricane is currently 595 miles east-southeast of Barbados, and heading with a speed of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Centre reported.

The centre further stated that BERYL will bring hurricane-forced winds, severe flooding and waves, and high amounts of rainfall of 3 to 6 inches to Barbados and the Windward Islands on Sunday night and Monday. The centre warned that rain might cause floods in sensitive locations.

According to some of the experts, it is very unusual for such a severe storm to form so early in the Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from early June to late November.

The signs of the hurricane are already being experienced in parts of Caribbean with high winds flowing and heavy rainfall.

The change in the flights schedule is not going to be easy for the public as thousands of people are in Barbados for the Twenty20 World Cup cricket final, which concluded yesterday at Bridgetown, on Saturday. The event considered to be cricket’s biggest event was won by India.