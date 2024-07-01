PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Emergency Organisation amid Tropical Storm Watch

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with members of the NEPO, DOWASCO and DOMLEC to review emergency response plans as Hurricane Beryl approaches the Windward Islands

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with members of the NEPO, DOWASCO and DOMLEC to review emergency response plans as Hurricane Beryl approaches the Windward Islands. The Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued for Dominica with the potential of producing 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

He shared glimpses on social media and added that the meeting reviewed the responses of Dominica against the natural disasters. Moderate to rough sea conditions in open water with waves up to 10ft have been predicted for the country with high winds gusting to tropical storm force.

Notably, Tropical Storm Beryl has transformed into a Category 4 hurricane which will bring heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas and across areas of high terrain. These swells are also expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are asked to remain cautious so that these regions can be safeguarded from the impacts of the Hurricane Season. Beryl is moving quickly toward the west near 21 mph and the continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the Beryl is also predicted to move across the Windward Islands on Monday morning and across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea at the end of the day. The situation will remain through Wednesday and it would strengthened into Hurricane 4 while moving towards the region.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with localized maxima of 10 inches, are possible across Barbados and the Windward Islands through Monday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas and across areas of high terrain.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season which is also predicted to remain major across the region. The Tropical Storm turned to Hurricane of Category 4 on Sunday which might inclement conditions across the country.