CARICOM annual summit postponed considering hurricane BERYL

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) postponed their 47th annual meet, which was scheduled between 3-5 July in Grenada on Sunday in light of the promptly approaching hurricane BERYL to the country.

Grenada: The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) postponed their 47th annual meet due to the Hurricane Beryl watch in the country. The meeting was scheduled from 3-5 July in Grenada.

As per reports, the decision has been taken after consultations with the Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, And the CARICOM bureau. “The new date for the summit is yet to be determined”, CMC added.

The meeting was scheduled to address critical regional issues like food security, climate change, and the CARICOM Single Market. The event would have also featured key discussions on other areas like the Multilateral Air Services Agreement and digital resilience strategies.The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland was also invited to attend as a Special Guest to attend the meet.

The BERYL which is being classified as an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane is approaching the Caribbean. BERYL is the first hurricane for the 2024 season.

The authorities have warned netizens of life threatening winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall. The government has also issued warnings and issued a national shutdown as a preventive measure in response to the hurricane.

The Caribbean along with several other island countries are associated under the Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The countries under SIDS are strongly affected by the rising climate change.

The region’s geographical location within the Atlantic Basin exposes the majority of the islands to hurricanes and associated dangers. The high amount of humidity and the warm air produced are almost the perfect conditions for these hurricanes to form.

The damage caused to the environment by the developed countries is being severely faced by these small islands causing severe damage to them every year. The hurricane BERYL came so soon in the hurricane season as a warning to care for the environment and control the detrimental effects to be experienced in future.

The chairman of CARICOM and President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali also posted on his social media warning the public about the natural calamity and addressed them to stay safe.

“Our prayers, love, and thoughts are with all of our Caribbean brothers and sisters, especially those in the direct path of Hurricane Beryl. Today, I spoke with many leaders to assure them of Guyana’s support and we are all praying for the best. I appeal to all citizens in the region to follow their national advisories.” The president said.

Several other members of CARICOM have also addressed the cause including Kamina Johnson Smith, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Caribbean as they anticipate the arrival of hurricane BERYL, which has strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm. On Monday, Beryl’s eye is expected to pose greatest risk to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Grenada, where CARICOM Heads of Government were due to convene this week. Encouraging local authorities, communities and households here in Jamaica and the rest of the western Caribbean to prepare diligently.” Johnson Smith said in her Twitter post.