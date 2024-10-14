Grenada: U-14 Tennis Champion Kareem Sharpe lands home from Suriname

Grenada: Kareem Sharpe has landed home after his successful victory in the Boys Singles Second Draw at the Suriname U14 Tennis Cup Championship. The event held by the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation was Sharpe’s debut tournament.

Kareem Sharpe a 14-year-old athlete, was the only participant in the event representing Grenada. The young athlete, on arrival posed at the airport holding his medal and with Grenada’s flag.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Grenada also extended their wishes to the young athlete honouring his dedication, and passion for the sport of Tennis. The Grenada Tennis Association and the Grenada Boys Secondary School also extended their wishes to the athlete for his success.

At the event, Sharpe outshined Zephan Henry of Guyana to win the ultimate title. This victory was a result of his training from the Grenada Tennis Association, which comes out to be very fruitful for the athlete.

The Suriname U14 Tennis Cup Championship was held within different categories. The winner for Girls Single Draw was Romy Piget of Suriname; Boys Doubles was won by Christopher Khan and Zane Kirton of Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, respectively.

The Girls Doubles on the other hand was won by Makeda Bain and Anneleise Orr, both of Trinidad and Tobago. The winners for Girls and Boys Singles emerged out to Rahil Chablani of Suriname and Makeda Bain of Trinidad and Tobago.

This year notably 16 athletes from across the Caribbean participated in the event which took place in Paramaribo, Suriname. The Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation conducts the event in order to promote Tennis among the Caribbean nations.

Sharpe’s win will inspire generations to come as it acts as an incredible achievement for him in such a young age. His victory has not just made his parents but the whole nation proud and citizens are extending their wishes to the athlete for more success.

Several users on social media wrote ‘Congratulations’ for the athlete and extended a warm welcome for him. While, this victory marks a stepping stone in Kareem Sharpe’s career, his dedication towards his sport may land him in a wider recognition in future.