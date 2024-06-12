Barbados recognises Exceptional Youth at Youth Awards 2024

Barbados recognized exceptional youth for their invaluable contribution to the upliftment of society and honoured them with great awards

The first one on their list was Kerrisha Skeete on received a special acknowledgement award for selflessly thinking of others before herself.

Skeete provided assistance to an elderly gentleman who was experiencing a seizure on a public service vehicle. Following the incident she even visited him in the hospital to check up on him.

This young lady has since received the Frederick Smith Secondary School’s highest award from the Positive Behaviours Management Programme and is one of three Peace Ambassadors of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

The second one was Maria Marshall for receiving a special acknowledgement award at the 2024 Barbados Youth Awards. Maria was acknowledged for her commitment to the environment and sustainable living.

A 15 year-old student of Harrison College, a UNICEF Change maker and the youngest youth advocate for the environment, HEY Ambassador and sustainable Development Goals Champion, dedicated to raising awareness creating behavioural change campaigns, and educating people on climate change, the environment and sustainable living in Barbados.

She is also the recipient of a NIFCA Award for her short film, “Little Thoughts On Big Matters

Adonte Thompson for receiving a special acknowledgement award at the 2024 Barbados Youth Awards. Adonte experienced challenges with reading from a very young age and comprehension and computation affected his ability to maintain high scores while in primary school.

His determination and commitment to helping himself succeed academically has seen Adonte achieving his goals, but this young man did not think only of himself. He worked several evenings with his English teacher to create instructional material for the teaching of a dyslexic pupils online course.

Adonte is actively involved in the Interact club at The Alexandra school, where he takes duty as President on occasions. His involvement in the school community has been demonstrated by his willing participation in the club’s reading initiative to build bookshelves for all the first form classes. Indeed, his commitment to promoting reading is timely and worthy of commendation.

The fourth recepient was Christina Sergeant who received a special acknowledgement award at the 2024 Barbados Youth Awards.

This 13 year-old student of Deighton Griffith School is the epitome of show casing generousity towards the abused and homeless. She is motivated to help homeless persons and often uses her lunch money to purchase food for them. She was recognized by the National Peace Programme and received the ‘Stripes Award’ in January.