Barbados set to host Americas 2024 Triathlon Cup, know deets

Barbados: Barbados is all set to host the Americas 2024 Triathlon Cup on Sunday at the Mighty Grynner Highway from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. The tournament will feature the participation of several teams from different countries.

Barbados will be represented by the team which consists of Mathew Wright, Fynn Armstrong, Zahra Gaskin and Cain Banfield. The athletes will participate in different sporting events and work to attain points to win the cup.

Firstly, Matthew Wright, who will use the race to gain vital Olympic Qualification Points, needed to help him secure his spot on the start line in Paris later this year. Besides this, Fynn Armstrong and Cain Banfield will represent Barbados by participating in the men’s round of the triathlon cup.

On the other hand, Zahra Gaskin will participate in the women’s round to represent Barbados in the cup.

Fynn is a CARIFTA medalist in triathlon, aquathlon, and track and field, and he represented Barbados at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last year. The Harrison College student has been a consistent top performer in local triathlons.

Cain 15, is the youngest of all the competitors in a race where the average age is 24. The Harrison College student represented Barbados at CARIFTA and he had a successful 2023 season, with the highlight being a 9th place finish in the USA Triathlon Nationals, in Wisconsin.

Barbados National Aquathlon Champion (female), Zahra Gaskin, started in triathlons at the age of 5 with the BFIT Kids’ series and she has represented Barbados at CARIFTA and at the inaugural 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.

A former student of Harrison College, Zahra is currently on scholarship at Wingate University in North Carolina, USA and she represents them in Triathlons.

The cup will also be used for the Olympic qualification as athletes who will compete in the tourism will get the chance to win the prize money for the first place, US$1,500. The prize money for the second place of the tournament will be US$1,250, and the third place will receive US$1,000.

The female sprint will start at 7: 00 am and the men’s will be at 8: 45 am. Further, it will be followed by the awards ceremony at 10: 30 am and the public is invited to come out and support the athletes.