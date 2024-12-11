Junkanoo Parades 2024 at risk: Tension escalates between Govt and A-Category groups

Currently, the situation in the Bahamas is quite unpredictable as citizens are skeptical about the staging of the parades that are a crucial part of their culture.

Bahamas: A controversy surrounding the ban on the 2024 Junkanoo Parades imposed by the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JNCP) has intensified in the Bahamas. A-category Junkanoo groups came into the support of the “ban call”, while office of the Attorney General warned the groups against the call.

Currently, the situation in the Bahamas is quite unpredictable as citizens are skeptical about the staging of the parades that are a crucial part of their culture. JNCP has called on the ban to showcase their disbelief towards the continuous interference of the government in the matters of the Junkanoo community.

What is the controversy?

The controversy has erupted after the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture decided to consider “Way Forward” group to add into the “A” group category for the parades on the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. However, the JNCP is quite against it because the group has been put into the “fun category” which is not part of the competition.

The notice of the ministry fueled the tension between the government and the Junkanoo community as JNCP alleged that the administration has not right to speak into affairs of the community. With this, the organization also announced the ban on the parade by stating that if group participate in the “A” category, then there will be no parade or Junkanoo celebration this year on New Year’s Eve.

JNCP Chairman Dion Miller explained the matter and noted that the community is the political affair of the Davis administration, they should stop meddling into their decisions.

Notably, several groups of Junkanoo including Vernon Rolle of the “One Family “also extended his support to the chairman and JNCP’s decision and stated that there is need to follow the rules and regulations of the organization.

JNCP also claimed that the government extended its support to the group because Trevor Davis, a head of Way Forward group is the brother of Prime Minister Philip Davis of the Bahamas. Chairman Miller added that the Junkanoo Community is free from political agenda and the group is supposed to participate in the fun category during the parades.

The matter was also taken into court when the debate escalated over the name of the Valley Boys, a name that is given to the groups assigned to perform during the main events of the parades of Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

Due to PM Davis and the office of the Attorney General bashed the JNCP on their ban call and stated that the matter should be resolved by the court and the organization has no right to stop the parades on big days of the Bahamas.

PM Davis noted that the ban call is not justified as this is the tradition and culture of the Bahamas and the country has the right to celebrate it together.

On the other hand, Chairman Miller again cleared organization's stance on the matter and noted that they could not let the group to participate in the category and noted that the people of the Bahamas should not tolerate this nonsense. He noted that the group is a fun group, it could not be put in the A-group category and the government has no right to interfere in their affairs.

Statements from other Junkanoo Groups

Several groups have issued their statement on the matter and most of them supported JNCP for their decision on not holding parades in 2024. Duane Ellis of the Roots Junkanoo groups said that the matter should not be serious as it is affecting the positive environment of the community.

Christ Justilien of Colours Entertainment also lent his support to JNCP and noted that this is totally wrong to grant “A-Category” to the Way Forward Valleys Boys. He said that the government must not interfere in this matter and the issue should be resolved privately, however the government ‘s approach of making it public has showcased their political agenda behind it.

Notably, JNCP has cancelled several press conferences due to unforeseen reasons, but the organization is expected to announce its final decision on the parades at 6:00 pm.

Junkanoo Parades

Junkanoo Parades are known as the crucial parts of the culture of the Bahamas and other Caribbean culture that are hosted to celebrate the happiness, festivals, togetherness and peace in the society. The parade features the staging of the dance and music performance along with unique plays and showcase of the artistic skills of the citizens of the Bahamas.

In the Bahamas, the parades are being hosted every year on Boxing Day which is on December 26 and the New Year’s Eve which is on January 1.