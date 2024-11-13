Four cruise ship docked simultaneously at Antigua Cruise Port

Rotterdam (VII) has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda and brought over thousands of passengers who explored several adventurous activities.

Antigua and Barbuda: Four cruise ships docked in Antigua Cruise Port simultaneously on Tuesday, bringing over thousands of passengers. Vessels including Rotterdam (VII), Nautica, MSC Magnifica and Britannia have arrived and explored the adventure, natural beauty and cultural richness in Heritage Quay.

Rotterdam (VII) has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda and brought over thousands of passengers who explored several adventurous activities. The vessel has a capacity of 2,688 passengers that berthed at Heritage Quay.

On the other hand, Nautica also docked in the cruise port and consisted of a capacity of 690 seats. The vessel berthed at Nevis St Pier and provided unforgettable experience to the visitors. The third vessel of the day was MSC Magnifica has also arrived at Antigua Cruise Port and explored Heritage Quay, bringing over 2000 passengers. The ship has the capacity to carry 2518 passengers.

The fourth vessel of the day was Britannia which arrived in Antigua and Barbuda with Heritage Quay as the ship has the capacity of 3648. The ship berthed at the 5th berth, featuring the passengers who opted for their prepacked tours.

Notably, Antigua Cruise Port also welcomed three cruise ships simultaneously on Monday, bringing over thousands of passengers. The vessels including Mein Schiff, Celebrity Summit and Seadream I arrived at Heritage Quay and the passengers explored the adventures in the country.

Mein Schiff 2 berthed at Nevis St Pier with 2894 passengers and they explored the offerings of Antigua and Barbuda. The second cruise vessel of the day was SeaDream I which was berthed at Falmouth with a passenger capacity of 112. On the other hand, the third vessel of the day was Celebrity Summit which has been berthed at Heritage Quay with the capacity of 1950.

The passengers are welcomed with the activities such as shop at Heritage Quay, travel to Antigua's Rainforest, snorkeling or Scuba Diving at Cades Reef and visiting the museum of Antigua and Barbuda.