St Kitts and Nevis: Challengers City Walls get a vibrant makeover led by Minister Samal Duggins

St Kitts and Nevis: The streets of the Challengers City in St Kitts and Nevis are getting a vibrant makeover with beautiful paintings being made on the walls. This initiative is led by the Minister of Creative Economies, Samal Duggins along with the recipients of the Finding Your Passion Scholarship to make a brighter and more cheerful place to live in.

Minister Duggins shared a glimpse of the activity on his social media where he wrote, “Adding color and passion to the walls of Challengers with my Finding Your Passion Scholarship recipients! Together, we’re making our community brighter—one brushstroke at a time.”

The participants at the event were seen painting the walls with beautiful designs inspired by different means. These designs are however hard to guess for now as they are just outlined and are yet to be completed.

At the activity, Minister Duggins was also seen painting the walls, giving life to what the artists imagined for the street.

Minister Samal Duggins Notably, the participants of this event are the recipients of the Finding Your Passion Scholarship which is a program led by Minister Samal Duggins. The program this year celebrated its 20th anniversary highlighting a significant achievement for the Minister.

The awardees for this year were Dremar Rawlins, Jaemarli Belle, Brielle Isaac, and J’Nyka Robins. They received the scholarship amount in a special ceremony held where the past recipients of the scholarship were also present to state their experiences.

These awardees while sharing their experiences extended a deep gratitude towards the minister and stated how the scholarship changed their lives.

This new initiative led by Minister Duggins emerges to be a thoughtful gesture to convert the old streets into a more vibrant place to reside in. This will however also create possible outcomes for the participants to hone their skills and pursue their passion.

However, one of the comments under Minister Samal Duggins's post stated that the students should next go to the south wall on the ball field.

“Next give the Art Students at VHS the south wall on the ball field.... The side facing the Rd," the comment read. Another user then said that the artist should come to Old Road Bay too. This highlights how the community members are feeling good after these small initiatives.