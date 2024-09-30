Leeward Islands Cricket Board 50 overs tournament kicks off in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: The Leeward Islands Cricket Board 50 Overs Tournament is kicked off at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday. Featuring three teams, the schedule for four days has been unveiled which will run through October 4, 2024. 

Games will be played at Warner Park and Conaree Cricket Ground between the teams such as St Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla and Combined Islands. 

On the first day, two matches were held between Antigua and Barbuda and Combined Island and the second one between Anguilla and Nevis. The second match was held at Conarree at 9: 30 am. 

The schedule for the matches has also been unveiled and the fixtures will run through October 4, 2024. Schedule will include: 

On September 30, 2024: 

Match 1: Antigua and Barbuda vs Nevis 

Time: 8: 30 am 

Place: Conaree Stadium 

Match 2: St Kitts  vs Anguilla

Time: 8: 30 pm 

Place: Warner Park 

On October 1, 2024: 

Match 1: Antigua and Barbuda vs Anguilla 

Time: 8: 30 pm 

Place: Warner Park 

On October 3, 2024: 

Match 1: St Kitts vs Nevis 

Time: 9: 30 am

Place: Warner Park 

On October 4, 2024

Match 1: Antigua and Barbuda vs St Kitts 

Time: 9: 30 am 

Place: Warner Park 

Match 2: Nevis vs Combined Island 

Time: 9: 30 am 

Place: Conaree

Earlier, Nevis announced the 14-man squad for the tournament which included the players: Theron Bussue, Charlon Tuckett, Cokin Archibald, Jamie Cornelius, Ross Powell, Shelton Forbes, Jaden Carmichael, Kimani Nisbett, Adrian Williams, Akadianto Willet, Adelvin Phillip, Onaje Amory, T’Jhari Clarke and Kian Pemberton. 

Theron Bussu apppointed as captain of Nevis and will be assisted by Carlon Bowen Tuckett who was apppointed as vice-captain. The Nevis Cricket team was sponsored by the Bank of Nevis in the 2024 Leeward Island 50 overs cricket tournament. 

Last year, the tournament was secured by Antigua and Barbuda and the first match was also played by the team against Combined Island. 

