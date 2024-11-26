Over 19k passengers predicted to arrive at Antigua Cruise Port during homeporting

Additionally, luxury ship Sea Dream II will also arrive at Antigua Cruise Port which will highlight the appeal of the island towards both large cruise liners and boutique vessels.

Antigua and Barbuda: Over 19,000 passengers are expected to arrive at Antigua Cruise Port onboard Carnival UK (P&O Cruises and Cunard) Arvia. While marking the second homeporting of the season, the vessel is also predicted to record 150% growth from the last two years of the tourism season 2024/2025.

Additionally, luxury ship Sea Dream II will also arrive at Antigua Cruise Port which will highlight the appeal of the island towards both large cruise liners and boutique vessels. It will also contribute towards the growth of the cruise season 2024/2025, aiming to welcome over 800,000 passengers.

General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, Gasper P George and Charles Fernandez, Minister for Tourism lauded the achievements and noted that this will enhance the significance of strategic investments and other tourism appeals of Antigua and Barbuda.

In addition to that, the manager noted that the homeporting will positively impact the economic benefits to the locals as well as the tourism sector in the country. It will also be expected to enhance the facilities and services while positioning the island nation as an ideal destination among the cruise passengers.

The cruise season 2024/2025 has been kickstarted with the arrival of Celebrity Cruises and Rhapsody of the Seas. It has brought over 2000 passengers in one day and provided an exceptional boost to solidify its position as a premier position on the global tourism stage.

Earlier, P&O Arvia has kickstarted the homeporting for Antigua and Barbuda for this season while bringing over 5000 passengers. The vessel has started homeporting in January 2023, positioning the country ideal for the cruise passengers. The Sea Dream II also homeported in Antigua last week along with Arvia and marked a buzzing day for Antigua Cruise Port.

Heritage Quay berth secured the heavy traffic of the passengers with an arrival of thousands of passengers. It has offered places for shopping and exploring the local offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.