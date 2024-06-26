Antigua and Barbuda ranks 2nd in list of clean water counties, Caribbean dominated

Antigua and Barbuda ranked second in the list of 180 countries with clean water which was published by RS Bond.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda ranked second in the list of 180 countries with clean water which was published by RS Bond. The list measured the environmental performance with different categories including water treatment and wastewater.

According to the result, the countries in the Caribbean region have dominated the list while securing their place in the top 50 and proving the protection of natural resources. The first position was secured by Seychelles- a country in East Africa with 47.3 points and recognized as the best for clean water.

Antigua and Barbuda turned out to be the second-best country for clean water with 46.4 points, marking a milestone in the secure environmental aspects. The third position was also secured by another Caribbean country- St Vincent and the Grenadines with 45.7 points, while Grenada is in the fourth position in the list with 44.6 points.

Saint Lucia and Dominica are also on the list of clean water with fifth and sixth positions respectively and these countries gained 443.7 and 43.4 points. In addition to that, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago have also made it into the list of the top 10 countries with clean water and secured 10th, 15, and 20th positions respectively.

The Bahamas received 39.3 points, Barbados got 31.2 points and Trinidad and Tobago received 30.8 points in the list of the RS Bond.

According to Dane Westwood- roads and sewer specialist for RS Bonds, the ranking of these countries has marked the better conditions of the natural resources and environmental substances at their lands. Notably, the United Kingdom has failed to crack the top 50 countries for clean water to which, the expert noted that this is due to the bad quality of the water in the country.

The RS Bonds added that the situation is alarming for the country and there is a need for improvements in wastewater management, infrastructure, and environmental regulations to ensure safe and clean water for all.