Antigua and Barbuda: 5.5% hike recorded in stay-over arrivals in April 2024, compared to 2019

A total of 5.5% hike has been recorded in stay-over arrivals in April 2024, compared to 2019, as per the tourism report of Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of 5.5% hike has been recorded in stay-over arrivals in April 2024, compared to 2019, as per the tourism report of Antigua and Barbuda. With the statistics and market traits from different countries, 2024 has turned out to be the highest-performing year for stay-over arrivals.

As per the report, a total of 28,801 arrivals arrived at Antigua and Barbuda by air in April 2024, compared to 2019 which stood at 27,302 passengers. In this year, 15,474 passengers have arrived from the United States which has marked 54%, compared to 43% in 2019 with a passenger number of 11,709.

For the UK, the number of arrivals was 6,403, marking 22% and it was the same with the statistics reported in 2019 with the passengers 6.038. From the Canadian market, Antigua and Barbuda has received the business with 10% of the arrivals which was 13% in 2019, marking a downfall for this year with 2,739 passengers.

Antigua and Barbuda has received 2,305 passengers from the Caribbean region with 8%, compared to 2019 which stood at 11%. From Italy, the statistics stood at 1% which was 4% in 2019, marking a downfall from the market.

A total of 5% was recorded in the passenger arrival from other countries in Antigua and Barbuda, which was 7% in 2019.

Talking about the arrivals quoted in number of passengers and place of stay in April 2024, the report outlined that a total of 13,383 arrivals have stayed at the hotel, marking 46%. A total of 7,925 tourists have stayed at guest houses which marked 28% growth for April 2024.

2,915 tourists have stayed at villas in Antigua and Barbuda which marked 10% growth in April 2024 and 4.576 people chose to stay at home, marking 16% in the country.

With this, a total of 28,779 arrivals have been quoted at different places of stay in Antigua and Barbuda, marking a significant growth in stay-over arrivals.

The occupancy rate has stood at 73.3% in April 2024, while it was 68.8% in April 2019, where the country was operating on similar rooms being back in the destination. The growth has also been lauded by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who added that the country is becoming favourable among the tourists worldwide.