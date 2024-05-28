Antigua and Barbuda marks 11% hike in stay-over visitors in first quarter of 2024

A total of 97,341 stay-over visitors have arrived in Antigua and Barbuda in the first quarter of 2024, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of 97,341 stay-over visitors have arrived in Antigua and Barbuda in the first quarter of 2024, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Last year, the number of stay-over visitors was 87,667 and the statistics of this year’s tourism also showcased a 7% hike from the figures recorded in 2019.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority announced the growth of the 2024 season and showcased the offerings at the recently held 42nd edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace which was hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) in Jamaica.

The tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda has experienced exceptional growth this year due to several factors including enhanced airlift sector and cruise arrivals. In 2024, the country welcomed half a million passengers from different cruise ships, marking exceptional growth and enhanced business activities.

In addition to that, the US major carriers have penetrated the airlift sector of Antigua and Barbuda including JetBlue, American Airlines, and Delta which have offered non-stop direct service. The US market has offered a positive impact on the tourism sector as it caters to the needs of tourists and surging demand.

Along with that, Sunrise Airways- a regional carrier is all set to offer a six-day weekly service to Antigua and Barbuda, starting this May. It is aimed at enhancing the regional airlift sector of the Caribbean with the expansion of the air connection between the countries.

The expansion of British Airways flights has also been adding growth to the tourism sector of the 2024 season as the flights have been increased to seven for the upcoming winter season, aiming to fulfill the demand of the tourists.

Besides this, Condor Airlines is all set to return to Antigua and Barbuda this November, aiming to open up opportunities in the Central European market.

CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James added that the boosting airlift capacity, new hotel offerings, notably cricket and other tourism activities have attracted the visitors from across the globe. At the event, the delegation interacted with several tourism stakeholders, discussing ways of enhancing the market exposure for the country.

Further, he outlined that the launch of “Be” marketing campaign also highlighted potential of Antigua and Barbuda and attracted the tourists. It showcased the sustainability efforts of the country and position the country as the premier tourism destination.

The campaign also highlighted key attractions of the country and said that the destination arrivals, hotels and other offerings of the country.