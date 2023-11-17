Antigua and Barbuda all ready to celebrate Tourism Week

Tourism week is to take place in the country from December 3 to December 8, 2023 to mark the celebrations of immersion tourism

Antigua and Barbuda: Tourism week is to take place in the country from December 3 to December 8, 2023.

The tourism week will be held in connection with Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards which will take place on December 9, 2023 at Casa Palmadita.

Significantly, various activities will take place during the week.

Calendar of this is as follows:

Church Service at Holy Family Cathedral on December 3 (Sunday)

West Indies vs England ODI Match on December 3 (Sunday)

The Minister Speaks College Tour Junior Chef Cook off Finals at Abhti Dutchman’s Bay on December 4 (Monday)

Tourism Wellness Day (SOCAROBICS) at Ministry of Tourism Parking Lot on December 5 (Tuesday)

Tourism Blast Off- West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match at SIR VIV Richards Cricket Stadium on December 6 (Wednesday)

Tourism Labour Conference at Sir John St Luce Conference Centre at 8:30 am on December 7 ( Thursday)

Tourism Beach Fun Day at FFRYES Beach at 8:30 am on December 8 (Friday)

Tourism Awards Gala at Casa Palmadita at 7pm on December 9 (Saturday)

The nominations for the Tourism awards have also been stated in five different categories for the Casa Palmadita Awards.

Notably, the categories for the Awards are:

Transportation Service Provider of the year

Tour Guide of the Year

Port Frontline Employee of the year

Hospitality Hero of the Year

Excellence in Tourism Operations

The Nominations are to be made before November 22, 2023 and are detailed with the Name, Job title, Organization, Photo and a nomination category.

Moreover, all the nominations are to be taken from various departments from hospitality, employment to Aviation.

The Casa Palmadita Awards is the major celebration part of the Tourism Week going to take place from December 3 to December 8.

The activities to celebrate the boosted tourism will give all the new vibes to the nation and natives.

