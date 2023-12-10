Nominations of Antigua and Barbuda tourism awards 2023 announced

The Antigua Barbuda hotels and tourism association has announced the nominees for the Antigua and Barbuda tourism awards 2023 .
The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala will be held on December 9th 2023 at Casa Palmadita under the theme, ‘Diamonds: The Crowned Gems’.
Port Frontline Employee of the year 2023
- Giles Gore – Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise division
- Andre Norton – Antigua Cruise Port
- Aron Richards – The St Johns development corporation
Tour guide of the year 2023
- Sean Weathered – Antigua VIP tours
- Almond Peters – Pelican Safari tours
- Shelton Joseph – Shelly Jay’s Jeep tours
Transportation service provider of the year
- Andre Friday – Antigua and Barbuda St. John’s taxi association
- Rodney Francis – United Taxi Company Antigua limited
Social media excellence award 2023
- Add this to your bucket list
- Cocobay Resort
- Galley Bay Resort & Spa
Digital marketing excellence award 2023
- Cocobay Resort
- Elite Island Resort
- The Escape at Nonsuch Bay
Young chef of the year 2023
- Laurie Desvagnes – Blue Water Resort and Spa
- J’denique Lynch – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua
- Nnikosia Cornwall – Curtain Bluff Resort
- Jean-Pierre Tuitt – Jumby Bay Island
- Samantha Grigg – Sandals Grande Antigua
Chef of the year
- Ronald Wilson- Blue Waters Resort and Spa
- Samantha Jackson- Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua
- La Toya Rigby Gonsalves – Jumby Bay Island
- Juleen Rose- Sandals Grande Antigua
Rising star of the year
- Winsia West – Blue Water Resort and Spa
- Latiefa Straker – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua
- Jasmine Charles – Mill Reef Club
- Ashley Henry – Pineapple Beach Club
- Tammica Mendoza – Sandals Grande Antigua
- Kessime Mannix – Siboney Bach club
ABHTA supervisor of the year 2023
- Leonard Vigiland – Antigua village “A Condominium Beach resort”
- Alexis Antigua – Blue Water Resorts and Spa
- Joslyn Williams – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua
- Carlos Harrigan – Curtain Bluff Resorts
- Sheldon Gomes- Hammock Cove Antigua
- Kevin Roberts – Hodges Bay Resort and Spa
- Keisha Knight – Mill Reef Club
- Mochita Christopher – Pineapple Beach Club
- David Hodge – Sandals Grande Antigua
- Sceanna Henry – Siboney Beach Club
- Carla Hawker – The Verandah Resort and Spa
ABHTA employee of the year
- Sheddy Smith – Blue Water Resorts and Spa
- Eulanda Chichester from Buccaneer Beach Club
- Hilma Joseph – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua
- Tracy Webb- Hammock Cobe Antigua
- Chantelle Ricketts- Hodges Bay Resorts and Spa
- Joanna Stewart – Jumby Bay Island
- Ruthlyn Hughes – Mill Reef Club
- Celia Harrigan – Sandals Grande Antigua
- Delvanice Williams – Siboney Beach Club