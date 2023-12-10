Nominations of Antigua and Barbuda tourism awards 2023 announced

The Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association will host the 2023 Tourism Awards nominations.

The Antigua Barbuda hotels and tourism association has announced the nominees for the Antigua and Barbuda tourism awards 2023 .

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala will be held on December 9th 2023 at Casa Palmadita under the theme, ‘Diamonds: The Crowned Gems’.

Port Frontline Employee of the year 2023

Giles Gore – Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise division

Andre Norton – Antigua Cruise Port

Aron Richards – The St Johns development corporation

Tour guide of the year 2023

Sean Weathered – Antigua VIP tours

Almond Peters – Pelican Safari tours

Shelton Joseph – Shelly Jay’s Jeep tours

Transportation service provider of the year

Andre Friday – Antigua and Barbuda St. John’s taxi association

Rodney Francis – United Taxi Company Antigua limited

Social media excellence award 2023

Add this to your bucket list

Cocobay Resort

Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Digital marketing excellence award 2023

Cocobay Resort

Elite Island Resort

The Escape at Nonsuch Bay

Young chef of the year 2023

Laurie Desvagnes – Blue Water Resort and Spa

J’denique Lynch – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua

Nnikosia Cornwall – Curtain Bluff Resort

Jean-Pierre Tuitt – Jumby Bay Island

Samantha Grigg – Sandals Grande Antigua

Chef of the year

Ronald Wilson- Blue Waters Resort and Spa

Samantha Jackson- Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua

La Toya Rigby Gonsalves – Jumby Bay Island

Juleen Rose- Sandals Grande Antigua

Rising star of the year

Winsia West – Blue Water Resort and Spa

Latiefa Straker – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua

Jasmine Charles – Mill Reef Club

Ashley Henry – Pineapple Beach Club

Tammica Mendoza – Sandals Grande Antigua

Kessime Mannix – Siboney Bach club

ABHTA supervisor of the year 2023

Leonard Vigiland – Antigua village “A Condominium Beach resort”

Alexis Antigua – Blue Water Resorts and Spa

Joslyn Williams – Carlisle Bay Hotel Antigua

Carlos Harrigan – Curtain Bluff Resorts

Sheldon Gomes- Hammock Cove Antigua

Kevin Roberts – Hodges Bay Resort and Spa

Keisha Knight – Mill Reef Club

Mochita Christopher – Pineapple Beach Club

David Hodge – Sandals Grande Antigua

Sceanna Henry – Siboney Beach Club

Carla Hawker – The Verandah Resort and Spa

ABHTA employee of the year