Antigua and Barbuda: Import duty renounced on AC units during summer months 

Antigua and Barbuda: The import duty has been waived on the importing and buying of air conditioners by the homeowners during the summer season 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda. The tax will not be demanded from the customers and AC holders in the months of July, August and September 2024.

The decision was announced by the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda during the parliament session on Wednesday. The step will take effect from Wednesday onwards and Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that this will benefit the homeowners across the country.

Notably, the Revenue Recovery Charge (RRC) and the Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) will be applied to the selling and buying of the air conditioners. The imported products will be available in the country without paying any duty, which will reduce their prices by a significant amount.

The government stated that the step was taken to mitigate the debilitating effects of climate change as the high global temperatures from June 2023 have led to a series of the warmest months on record.

The step was taken as the response to extreme weather conditions and assist the residents to escape the excessive heat waves in Antigua and Barbuda. The measure will also make cooling solutions more affordable and accessible during the peak summer months.

The initiative was first unveiled by the government in June 2024 during the parliament session where the idea of waving of the air conditioning units has been put forth. At the time, the duty has been suspended on purchasing of the ac units to various institutions and vulnerable populations.

The initiative will be applicable on furnishing government buildings, homes for the elderly, clinics, hospitals, as well as low-income and vulnerable families with cooling systems.

Notably, the Department of the Environment (DoE) has already procured a total of 34,000 air conditioning units and added that this will help several institutions to mitigate the impact of the excessive heat waves.