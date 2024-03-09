Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda unveils their upcoming plan for Nation’s development

The Ministers of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda discussed various plans for different aspects of development in the country.

Antigua and Barbuda: In the session of the parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, the government has shared various plans for different aspects of development in the country. They discussed both minor and major issues that are hindrances to the growth of the nation.

1. Transport Network plan:

The Cabinet Ministers of the country have established a delegation of 6 members. The ministers appointed officials from the Ministry of Works, led by the Permanent Secretary and director.

The vision of this delegation is to present a report for repairing the roads throughout the nation for better connectivity for the transport network. The special focus is on roads that got damaged due to rain or other natural calamities.

2. Voter registration plan:

Cabinet Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda along with the supervisor of Elections, and Electoral Commission discussed the voter registration process and potential changes.

This plan is to be executed to get accurate data on voters over specific regions to create constituencies with roughly equal numbers of voters.

3. Beneficial Ownership Plan:

This plan focuses on getting delisted of Antigua and Barbuda from the European Union’s Non-complaint tax jurisdiction list. The team members include Cabinet Ministers, the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), and Ministry of Legal Affairs lawyers.

The team’s vision is to implement new laws and regulations to meet EU standards. They also emphasize meeting deadlines and cooperation between different government agencies.

4. Customs and Excise Division Plan:

A dedicated team including the Head of Customs, Deputy Comptroller, I.T Specialist, and Customs Officials has been formed to introduce new customs forms with enhanced security measures to prevent fraudulent activities.

The new forms focus on Duty waivers, application-based simplified trade, revenue recovery charges, and tax on imported goods and environmental impact.

The new forms include a QR Code that will cost $20 and requires an original signature of the Minister of Finance.

Along with this discussion, the cabinet also pays tribute to Andy Roberts, the first Antiguan and Barbudan to play in the West Indies Cricket team, 50 years ago. Cabinet celebrates Andy Roberts’s 50th anniversary.