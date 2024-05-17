American Airlines set to add third flight service to Anguilla for winter season

American Airlines is all set to increase service to Anguilla with the addition of a third flight for the upcoming winter season

Anguilla: American Airlines is all set to increase service to Anguilla with the addition of a third flight for the upcoming winter season. The non-stop flight will operate on Saturdays from Miami (MIA) to Anguilla (AXA), as per the announcement made by the tourist board of the country.

Notably, the airline has been operating two daily non-stop flights on the route and the third flight on Saturday will enhance the connectivity across the region. The service will begin in December 2024 and will run through March 2025.

The Anguilla Tourist Board also announced the schedule of the third flight which will coincide with the other two currently operating flights. The service will kickstart on December 21, 2024, and the winter season will explore the potential of the route.

The service of American Airlines from Miami to Anguilla has currently been operating on Sunday and Friday with the following schedule:

The American Eagle departs from Miami at 10: 05 am to provide non-stop service to Anguilla with the reaching time of 2: 13 pm. The return of the flight has been made on the same day as American Eagle departs from Anguilla at 3: 35 pm and arrives at Miami at 5: 55 pm.

The service which operates on Friday has come with the schedule that it departs from Miami at 12: 05 pm and arrives at Anguilla at 4: 08 pm. The returning flight of American Airlines from Anguilla departs at 5: 05 pm and arrives at Miami at 7: 25 pm.

The flights on Saturday will operate with different time slots as the first flight will depart Miami at 8: 35 pm and arrive at Anguilla at 12: 37 pm. The returning flight will depart Anguilla at 1: 38 pm and arrive at Miami 3: 55 pm.

The second time will function with the departure time from Miami is 10: 05 am and the arrival time at Anguilla is 2: 13 pm. The returning flight will depart from Anguilla will be 3: 35 pm and the arrival time at Miami will be 5: 55 pm.

Lastly, the flight will depart from Miami at 12: 05 pm and arrive at Anguilla at 4: 08 pm and the return from Anguilla with a departure time of 5: 05 pm and the arrival at Miami will be 7: 25 pm.

The addition of the service of the flight has been announced in order to cater to the surging demand of the route as tourists from across the globe have been showing interest. American Airlines will enhance the route and travel experience of the travellers around the world who seeks to visit the countries in the Caribbean region where peace and adventure comes hand in hand.