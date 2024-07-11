Ambassador Larry Vaughan greets attendees at Investment Gateway Summit 2024 

The exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has kickstarted at St. Kitts Marriott Resort with overwhelming registration as people from different ethnicity participated from all the world

The government officials, investors and economic citizens have been interacting with each other, the second day has started with the national anthem of St. Kitts and Nevis. The attendees wished birthday to Dame Marcella Liburd- Governor General of the country- with special courtesy.

People stood up from their seats and honoured the Governor General on her special day and wished her a long and healthy life.

Further, the Ambassador for St. Kitts and Nevis to CARICOM- Larry Vaughan is now managing the stage as he led the diaspora unit and arrived at the summit. He was invited to give a speech about the prosperous landscape of the country and the glimpses have showcased that he has been engaging the audience with his witty responses and sense of humour.

He thanked everyone for attending the event, which is the great gathering of first of its kind in the industry.

Besides this, the event is filled with people from different backgrounds and ethnicity who were seen enjoying the local offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis. They were seen enjoying their time in embracing the local cuisine and other exclusive things of the country, providing boost to the small business.

The platform is not just for the gathering of the economic citizens and for the talks of the business or innovative iniatives as the second day have showcased that the local community has also been get benefited by the arrivals.

A local charity named St Christopher home have put their stalls in the event, consisting of different things such as bag, accessories, watches, lockets and keyrings. The main aim of their booth is to sell things and earn money for helping underprivileged students.

Besides this, the sponsors have also installed their booths to attract investors and enhance the exchanging of ideas and knowledge.