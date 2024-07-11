Investment Gateway Summit 2024 welcomes Global Citizens to forge lasting connections 

Day One of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has concluded with remarkable welcome reception

Day One of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has concluded with remarkable welcome reception. The summit is expected to become a testament to the international investment summits hosted all over the world.

Hundreds of attendants were present at the welcome party held at the St Kitts Marriot Resort. The economic citizens, businesspersons, High Net Worth Individuals, et al, travelled to St Kitts for the five-day event.

Attendants from various nations, including Nigeria, South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have come together with the aim of connecting with other likeminded individuals. During the five day summit, they will get the opportunity to form connections and carve out opportunities.



The officials social media handles of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 have published several images on various platforms. It was evident from these stills that even during the welcome event, the attendants had the opportunity to interact with each other and start forming several valuable connections.

As is evident from the success of the day one, the Investment Gateway Summit will serve as a platform for fruitful and productive exchange of ideas. The five day event will feature panel discussions and addresses by several experts.

The attendants will learn valuable lessons in the company of global visionaries. Further, global citizens and HNWIs can experience the best of St Kitts and Nevis during the summit.

PM Terrance Drew who was also present at the St Kitts Marriott Resort to welcome the guests. He thanked all the assembled guests for being a part of the summit as he greeted several of the attendants personally.

The organizers have assured the attendants that the welcome event was only a prelude and a fantastic beginning to what is sure to turn into an eventful and fruitful summit. Interactive panel discussions, dynamic workshops will form the itinerary for the five day event.

The investors, stakeholders, businessmen and global citizens will have the opportunity gather in depth knowledge about the offerings of St Kitts and Nevis. One of the major highlights of the five day summit will be the Due Diligence Panel.

The session will highlight the efforts to safeguard the global standards and integrity of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. The event being held at the St Kitts Marriott under the theme “Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate” promises to be an enlightening and learning experience.