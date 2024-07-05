One killed in Diego Martin police encounter, teenager held

Trinidad and Tobago: An unidentified male suspect was killed by police officers in a shooting encounter in the locality of Diego Martin, while one got arrested. The fatal action took place during a joint operation in the area, which led to the firing on the evening of Wednesday, 03 July, around 06:38 pm. The one who got booked in the process is a 17-year-old teenager, while the details of the dead man are not confirmed yet.

As per the information about the case of encounter by police officers in Diego Martin, a team of lawmen was on planned joint operation on the day. The operation was targeted in the area of LP 18 along Bagatelle Road in Diego Martin, Trinidad. The involved officers in the case were PC Davis, PC Allard, PC Myers, and PC Sealey, who took charge of the operation.

Reportedly, at nearly 06:38 pm on the day, the assigned party of policemen arrived at the location and spotted a large gathering of individuals at the place. The police officer moved ahead and announced their presence at the place. As the group of individuals saw the police officers at the site, they scattered and started running to escape from the approach of the policemen.

While the group was scattered along a short street off Bagatelle Road, the police officers spotted a man among them holding his waist. The police officers immediately began their effort to catch the suspects, which led to the chase. The statement by the police officers mentioned that as they were chasing the suspect in the grassy area in the locality, the man got armed with a gun.

It is said that the suspect was carrying a lethal weapon, which he pulled out and threatened the officers. The police officers, in response to the threatening act of the suspect, pulled out their service-issued pistols and shot in the direction of the suspect. The suspect suffered injury in the shooting, after which he fell down on the ground.

The other suspect, who got ambushed by the police officers, immediately threw the weapon he was armed with and surrendered to the law. Straight after, the teenage suspect, who surrendered, was held and taken to the West End Police Station. Meanwhile, the injured victim was supported to the Saint James medical facility for treatment, where he was said dead officially after the examination.

The information of the shooting encounter by the police officers in the operation of Diego Martin was reported to the authorities. An investigation into the case to understand the scenario of the shooting was launched, and the site of the incident was blocked for the common people. From the site, twenty-one rounds of 0.40 cal bullets with two firearms were seized by the officers.