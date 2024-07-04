Illegal firearm and marijuana seized in Penal and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department seized an illegal firearm in Penal and some quantity of marijuana in Tobago during joint crime eradication exercises in multiple targeted locations, where one suspect was also held. The information was shared officially by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service about the operation conducted on Monday, 01 July.

As per the reports about the crime eradication exercises, the first operation was conducted based on the information through intelligence at a house along Quarry Road in the locality of Morne Diablo in Penal, Trinidad. The operation was conducted by the South Western Division assigned officers with the collective efforts of the Anti-Gang and Intelligence Unit and Task Force.

The assigned party of lawmen arrived at the targeted house and executed the search warrant. The search of the marked site in Penal led the police officers to the discovery of a firearm. The firearm was kept inside a black bag that officers found in the house. After the examination of the bag, the lawmen revealed a revolver from it of black and silver color.

The police department had information of an illegal firearm possessed in the targeted house, which officers were able to find and seize. The man who was occupying the house was immediately taken into custody. The suspect was not able to provide any proof of his authority or license to carry the lethal weapon.

The illegal firearm found in the targeted house during the crime eradication exercise, along with the suspect, was taken to the Penal Police Station. A legal proceeding was launched against the suspect to charge him with the offense. The investigation was also launched following the discovery of an illegal gun to find a possible connection with other crimes.

The other action taken by the police department during crime eradication exercises was launched at a targeted location in the Crown Point district of Tobago. The assigned part of policemen arrived at the place where a house was under construction. The authorities had information about the drug contained in the area illegally, for which the action was taken.

In the search of the place during the operation, the police officers recovered a black metal tray and a box of white colour. After the examination of the box, the officers found an amount of marijuana that weighed more than a kilogram. The operation was continued by the officers, which led them to the seizure of more illegal stock.

During the patrol in the region along Douglas Street at around 10:00 pm on the day, the police officers searched an abandoned structure where a plastic bag was found. Inside the bag, the officers found an amount of marijuana, which was around one hundred and fourteen grams. The police department is actively conducting inquiries and investigations in relation to the seizure of marijuana and firearms in Crown Point and Penal.