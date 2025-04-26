Midnight Terror: 3 sisters brutally assaulted in Eastern Trinidad home invasion

The quiet of the night was broken around 12:40 am as three young women settled in for what they thought would be a peaceful sleep.

Written by Amara Campbell

Midnight home invasion leaves three sisters in Eastern Trinidad brutally assaulted by armed intruder.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three sisters from the Eastern Division were brutally tortured and assaulted midnight on Friday, 25th April by an armed intruder. The incident involved two adults and one teenager who were sleeping peacefully when an armed man allegedly entered their house and abused the three sisters.  

According to reports, the incident took place at around 12:40 am when three young girls, one 19-year-old, other 21-year-old and another 25-year-old went to their bed for a good night sleep. They were awakened with loud knocking at both their front and back doors, followed by a striking sound of breaking glass.  

Moments later, an armed intruder forced his way into the girl's bedroom and forced them to offer him everything they own. He demanded all the valuables and threatened the girls to kill them if denied. The man allegedly refused to take anything offered, to which he later raped the 21-year-old, and forced the 25-year-old to perform oral sex on him.  

During the alleged assault he also struck one of the victim’s head with the weapon and later choked another during the second assault. The assault ended after, relatives arrived at the house, which prompted the suspect to immediately make an escape on foot.  

The Police officials were notified of the incident, to which they immediately responded to the crime site and found several evidence including blood samples, a knife, and clothing. The victims were transferred to nearby medical facilities, where they are currently held and being examined of any major injuries or trauma.  

Details about the suspect 

The suspect has been detailed as a slim build personality with dark brown complexion. As per the victim's statement, the suspect arrived bare backed wearing dark coloured shorts and green jersey covering his face. He was also carrying a firearm with which he threatened the victims of killing them.  

The police authorities are actively searching for the accused, while urging residents to stay cautious and report any suspicious activity in their surroundings immediately to their nearby police stations. 

