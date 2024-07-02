3 deaths reported in Grenada after Beryl: 80% of buildings destroyed completely

Three deaths were recorded in Grenada following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl with a wind speed of 160 mph.

Grenada: Three deaths were recorded in Grenada following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl with a wind speed of 160 mph. The hurricane has caused massive destruction across the island nation with flash flooding, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and severe wind force.

The south of Grenada has escaped the Category 4 hurricane with minimal damage, however, the north of Grenada including sister islands Carriacou and Petit Martinique as well as the Grenadines have completely been destroyed.

According to the reports, 80% of the buildings are reported to be damaged by the hurricane’s wind force as the visuals have showcased the massive impact on livelihoods. The state of emergency is still in place which will run through July 7, 2024, amid the passage of the natural calamity.

The destruction has been assessed by the authorities and the emergency team sent by the government of Grenada in these islands. The Hurricane which was of category 4 has converted into category 5 today with a wind speed of 165 mph.

Now, the storm has been fast approaching Jamaica and a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the country amid the situation of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The storm has also made landfall on Monday at Carriacou where a power outage has been reported due to the destruction in the infrastructure. The entire public and private entities are in the closed phase in order to avoid any other mishappening.

Earlier, St Vincent and the Grenadines reported one death and 90% of the destruction of the buildings and the homes. The citizens, and especially fisherfolks have remained homeless and jobless with the loss of their roofs and vessels respectively due to the wind speed of the hurricane.

The authorities have issued the advisory for the citizens for the proper preparation of the hurricane measures and other resources in order to mitigate and withstand the inclement situation in Grenada.

Neighbouring countries have also extended support to these island nations in order to revive their livelihoods and other destructions.