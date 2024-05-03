21 Tropical Cyclones named for 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

A total of 21 tropical cyclones have been named for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which will officially begin on June 1, 2024

As per the predictions, the storms would have a massive impact on the countries in the Caribbean region.

In addition to that, the researchers also predicted five major Atlantic hurricanes for 2024 as this year would remain highly active. The hurricanes will be named Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

As per the met department, the hurricane season is likely to remain “extremely active” with the chances for long-lived and intense storms. The winds will be fueled by record ocean warmth and atmospheric patterns which will turn into tropical cyclones.

The anticipation has also been built for the above-average hurricanes which could make landfall across the countries in the Caribbean. The season will finish on November 30, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

The predications have also outlined that the hurricane activity will be featured on its peak in mid September with the high chances of brutal showers and wind. The expectations for an extremely active period have also been recorded for the areas which are consisted of Warm Sea surface temperatures and warm tropical Atlantic.

The probability of US and Caribbean major hurricane landfall is also expected to remain well above its long-period avergae. The probability is some areas have also jumped more than 10% to almost 20%. Researchers have also predicted that there are chances of around 62% for Category 3,4 and 5 hurricanes for this season. These hurricanes will make landfall on several coastline and the prediction could also remain at 43%.

Notably, the Atlantic basin will include the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, as per the weather forecast.