2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season predicted to be active, above average: Dominica Met Office

Roseau, Dominica: The Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be active and above average in 2024 as all signs are pointing towards the tough conditions during this year’s season. The forecast report was presented by the Senior Met Officer of Dominica- Itoma James while recommending precautionary measures.

He said that they cannot indicate or predict how many storms may affect Dominica directly but people need to be prepared and be cautious for the upcoming hurricane season.

A number of measures have been put in place to advance Dominica’s hurricane preparedness such as accurate weather monitoring and infrastructure. James added, ”Over the past few years, the government has taken the opportunity to try to implement some of the UN’s policies on early warning for all, and by that, we are trying to make sure that the preparation should be accurate for tropical storms and hurricanes.”

Timely information regarding the weather forecast will be provided to the people so that they can protect their lives and families by using precautionary measures.

Outlining the measures, Met Officer James noted that one of the main things is the investment in the building in Jimiit as a met office, with numerous stations where the weather could be monitored.

“We are trying to upgrade our early warning systems and we have made some tremendous steps in doing so, aiming to provide proper information on different hazards, ”said the met officer.

He also provided details on the factors that could have contributed to the overcharged hurricane season and said that the sea surface temperatures are one of the main driving sources for hurricanes in the Atlantic.

James noted that the temperature was expected to remain above normal which is leading to indicate that Dominica may have an early start to this year’s hurricane season. The transition period also contributed to the higher number of hurricanes that formed in the Atlantic, so these two main factors indicate the prevalence of above-average seasons.

He also appealed to residents of Dominica to exercise vigilance and make adequate preparations for the 2024 hurricane season. James cited,” Most of the preparation that we can make is to inform the general public about the weather conditions. Preparations are individual things and people need to understand the risk and do what is needed to take care of their life and the property and that of their families.”

James shared some preparedness tips to empower residents to act ahead of the hurricane season and noted:

Firstly, there is a need to start cleaning the drains that can prevent roads from flooding and cutting off the overcharging trees will also ensure safety. The stock of goods should be prepared for tough times.