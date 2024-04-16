2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season to remain “Super Hyperactive”, Met predicts

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been predicted to remain “Super Hyperactive” or “above-normal” across the Caribbean.

Caribbean: The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been predicted to remain “Super Hyperactive” or “above-normal” across the Caribbean. The forecast was announced by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service, predicting calls for a near record-breaking 27 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes.

Meteorologist Dale Destin announced the prediction and stated that the weather had been forecast for the upcoming 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season with a high chance of being well above normal or a super hyperactive one.

Destin stated that the seasonal probability is 90%, which refers to the above-normal aspects for Hurricane Season 2024, while there is an 8% chance the hurricane season will remain near normal. The 2% will refer to the probability of the below-normal hurricane season in 2024.

As per the weather forecast, around 27 have been predicted named storms, which would vary between 21 to 35 for the upcoming season. On the other hand, around 11 hurricanes are expected to hit this year’s season which will also vary between 8 to 16.

The Met Department also mentioned that there would be a chance of 7 major hurricanes which would vary between 4 to 10 for 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As per the other predictions, the season would also be affected by the abnormal sea level, which will contribute to the high chance of being well above normal or super hyperactive.

The primary factor which have been contributing to the normal season forecast is the expectation of persistently warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures (SSTs). The temperature would remain the same across the tropical North Atlantic which would also couple with anticipated cooler-than-normal SSTs.

The temperature would remain the same across the Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean or La Nina. The entire scenario would become the reason for the occurrence of these phenomena, which would set the stage for the super hyperactive season.

However, there are some uncertainties have also been predicted for the season, featuring the calculation of the frequency of Saharan Dust which will traverse the TNA. Dust will also contribute to the formation of the hurricane which is not factored into the forecast.