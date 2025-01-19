TikTok banned in the US, What’s next for its users

The digital video streaming platform, TikTok has stopped working for users across the United States as the law outlining the ban of the social media platform took effect on Sunday. The app has disappeared from the Appstore and Google Play Store, however, for those who had already downloaded it, they cannot use the application.

TikTok, which was used by approximately 170 million Americans, stated that the app will not be available for use in the country after the new laws have been implemented.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US, Unfortunately, that means you cannot use TikTok for now,” the app sent a message to its users.

IS THERE ANY HOPE FOR TIKTOK’S COMEBACK?

The social media platform, ahead in their message expressed hope that the app may make a comeback, if President Trump works on creating a solution after he joins the office.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he joins the office,” the message read further.

The hope for the app's comeback has been set, as President Trump stated that he would most likely give TikTok a 90-days-extension from the ban after he takes office on Monday. While the app has been shut down, its users are looking for alternative apps, where they can shine and build their audience back.

ALTERNATIVES FOR TIKTOK

Some of these apps include Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Lemon8, Twitch, Clapper and more. These apps are available to users across America and one can download them from Google Play store or Appstore.

According to the US government, the ban has been imposed on the site considering its foreign ownership. The authorities clarified that the app has not been banned due to its content. They further added that app would continue to operate, if it was not controlled by China.

NETIZENS REACT ON TIKTOK BAN

While the ban on the app has been imposed, netizens are expressing their opinions through social media.

A user named Tony Velazquez said, “With Tik Tok banned and Zuckerberg being the main reason, I’m most likely going to delete this app soon. It’s a strange time when a country that prides itself on being “free” is banning things and even crazier when you look at every politician who voted for a ban also being heavily invested into Meta. For the record, Facebook has the biggest track record out of all social media for leaking our data into the wrong hands.”

Another user named Cindy Yeoh wrote, “This is literally “tell me you’re a loser without telling me you’re a loser”. Another decade past, we have not seen the best APP being invented by the US without leaking our phone numbers. Same old banning strategy, same shit.”

Kiplyn Lewis wrote, “I used to love TikTok. It was filled with amusing content then it turned into a misinformation machine. People posting fake AI and spreading false information via bots and people who would do anything for views.”