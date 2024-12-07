TikTok Ban Update: Protestors go out on US streets

While this was announced by the authorities, netizens are still concerned that ‘is tiktok getting banned in the us’ and if so, ‘when is tiktok getting banned’.

The famous short video app, TikTok is set to face a ban in the US by early next year. The US federal appeals court, announced the ban on Friday over the China based ByteDance company, of which TikTok is the part.

According to the information shared by the authorities, the ban on the short video app is implemented considering the rising safety concerns.

China and the US are some of the biggest competitors globally, and FBI has recently investigated and posed suspicion over Chinese hackers hacking the US mobile data. With this kept in mind, the decision for a TikTok ban may have been taken by the authorities to tackle the issue of rising cyberthreat.

While no clear justification was provided by the authorities on this, they have revealed that TikTok ban is a move to protect the US data from being hacked.

Protests rose in US after TikTok ban announced

Following the announcement of TikTok ban by the authorities, TikTok users have come out on roads protesting the ban as they call, “Keep TikTok”.

A user on social media stated sarcastically that if tik tok gets banned, he will not pay taxes out of protest.

“If they really ban tik tok it’ll be my last straw and I’m not going to pay taxes anymore out of protest. The fact that our tax money just paid for a federal court to rule on the app of happiness is wild. Let’s rule on things that matter. Carry on.” he wrote in his post.

TikTok users are rallying behind the government for this decision and state that the authorities want to silence the protestors and true voices, this is the reason they are banning the platform, so no one speaks up.

“They're trying to silence the masses. They know it is information that they don't want us to have,” a user said.

Protestors are standing on roads holding boards reading ‘Keep TikTok’, ‘TikTok changed my life for better’, ‘TikTok helped me grow my business’, ‘I am one of millions of Americans that use TikTok'.

These statements can be easily heard in any part of the US as every American using TikTok reflects the same views.

Social media influencers state that they have grown a culture in form of TikTok, it is the place where they speak without any fear, where they speak about whatever is going on around the world.

The influencers added that they will not let the authorities take their voice and will do everything to protect their very own ‘TikTok’.

Notably, TikTok has been banned from many other countries before as well, where protests and controversies were common to see after the announcements. Some of the significant protests were seen in India, when the Indian government announced the ban on the Chinese app.