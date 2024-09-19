Caribbean Airlines distributes stationery supplies to children

The authorities of the airlines said that the Stationery Drive this year was one of their most successful projects to date.

Caribbean Airlines recently provided school students with stationery donation as part of their 2024 Stationery Drive. This initiative is led by the airlines to create excitement among the children about academics.

The authorities of the airlines said that the 2024 Stationery Drive by Caribbean Airlines was one of their most successful projects to date. In response to which they thanked their employees for their generous donations.

This is an annual tradition that is followed by Caribbean Airlines, in which they distribute school supplies to young students as the new academic season begins across the Caribbean.

This year a total of 6,000 supplies were collected and distributed among the Caribbean children, marking it as one of the biggest donations by the airlines till date. These stationery supplies were distributed in beautiful customized boxes which included notebooks, stationery material, and other utilities.

The Donations were made in person at different community centers across the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. These communities included the North Coast Foundation, Igbega Foundation, Su'Anns Collections, The Probation Hostel for Teens, and The Children's Residence Home.

The supplies were also sent to other regions including Barbados, Guyana, and Jamaica. The airlines highlighted this initiative as a positive step towards promoting inclusivity and cultivating a healthy learning environment.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines is one of the region's most successful and renowned air service providers, operating in almost every Caribbean destination. However, its headquarters are located in Trinidad.

This is to be noted that the airline is also involved in several other initiatives for the welfare of the community. These include charity donations and providing medical assistance to the needy.

Specifically, the airline has provided support to more than hundred charities and distributed 18000+ Cargos. They have also provided assistance to 200+ families through its medical sponsorships.

The Caribbean Airlines has recently also participated in a toy donation ceremony where they provided young children with hundreds of toys across Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, the toy donation initiative at the Red Cross Convalescent Home, Guyana stood out as a significant achievement for the airline as the Caribbean Airline donated toys for the first time to disadvantaged children.