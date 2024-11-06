Village-O-Rama 2024 set to welcome communities for celebration in November

The official calendar of the celebration for a season filled with music, food and other fun activities has been unveiled.

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated Village-O-Rama 2024 is ready to bring the communities back for celebration in St Kitts and Nevis from November 15 to 23, 2024. The festival is designed for a special gathering of friends, families and loved ones and has entered its second edition for a bigger and better staging.

The official calendar of the celebration for a season filled with music, food and other fun activities has been unveiled. The festival will kickstart with opening night where the entertainer will extend a welcome to the citizens of different communities and the villages of St Kitts and Nevis.

The main aim of the festival is to bring the people of villages and communities together at one stage where they could embrace the culture of St Kitts and Nevis and enhance their interaction with each other.

The engagement between the citizens is also significant for the fostering of unity and the sense of togetherness among them, intending to promote the peaceful environment across the country. The calendar of events invites local talents to showcase their skills in different fields and enhance their interaction.

Events including J'ouvert Morning, Health Walk, Food Drive, Football and Last Lap have been lined up for the fostering of the local economy and the business of the small vendors who will earn additional income.

Calendar of Events for Village-O-Rama 2024

On November 15, 2024: The opening night will welcome the community people for the celebration of the local traditions and culture in the festival.

On November 16, 2024: J'ouvert Morning will feature the performances of the local artistes and musicians who are seeking a platform to display their talents.

On November 17, 2024: A Health Walk, also known as a 10k run will be hosted to promote the significance of health and physical work. The Drive-in Movie will also be featured at the event to entertain the audience.

On November 18, 2024: Youth Unplugged will welcome the younger generation to raise their voices and share their ideas about the development of St Kitts and Nevis. They will participate in different events and enhance their role in the sustainable agenda.

On November 19, 2024: Elderly Food Drive will enhance the interaction between the older people of St Kitts and Nevis.

On November 20, 2024: Football O-Rama will be held to enhance the healthy sports sector.

On November 22, 2024: Football Family Feud will be hosted at the festival.

On November 23, 2024: Last Lap Parade Day will gather the communities on the streets of St Kitts and Nevis, featuring the people wearing national colours. The second event of the day will include a Fringe Event (Exquisite Blow-Up Fete).

Disclaimer: The update on the Village-O-Rama 2024 ready to welcome communities for celebration in November is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.