Few hours to go: Dominica to confer highest national award on India PM Modi today

Roseau, Dominica: In just a few hours, Dominica will bestow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest award, Dominica National Award of Honour at the historic India-CARICOM Summit 2024.



President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica has arrived in Guyana ahead of the summit and received a warm welcome from the military forces and senior officials of the country. She will confer the award to PM Modi today (Wednesday, November 20, 2024) to mark the gratitude of the people of Dominica for his assistance during the tough times.



India-CARICOM Summit will run for three days from November 20 to 24, 2024 where the leaders of the CARICOM governments will gather and discuss the potential collaborations. It is designed to deepen the ties between the two continents and increase their connection in different spheres of development.



Along with Dominica, two other CARICOM countries including Grenada and Guyana will also honour PM Narendra Modi with their highest awards and laud his leadership for supporting small island countries.



Dominica will discuss major topics of concerns related to development, resilience approach and other issues of the small island states in the summit. The measures of the capacity building will be outlined by asserting the significance of resilience and their journey of responding against climate change.





They will foster the growth and the significance of natural resources in different sectors including agriculture, tourism and health. Dominica will shed light on their offerings and enhance their collaboration with India through business and trade sector.



All the CARICOM leaders will share the developmental growth with India and learn techniques of the country in shaping the bright future of their local citizens. They will talk about the projects that could empower their local community and deepen their partnerships on these initiatives.



The demographics of the Caribbean politics, technology and agriculture will be outlined through the summit.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guyana and received warm welcome from the military forces and the people. Indian diaspora chanted “Modi, Modi” during his welcome and waved the Indian flags for extending greetings to Indian PM.