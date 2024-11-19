St Kitts and Nevis hosts BPW International Congress for first time in Caribbean

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew stated that nearly 300 members from around the globe came to St Kitts and Nevis to attend this event.

St Kitts and Nevis: The island of St Kitts and Nevis has hosted the Business and Professional Women (BPW) International Congress, making the twin island nation to become the first in the Caribbean region to host such an event.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew stated that nearly 300 members from around the globe came to St Kitts and Nevis to attend this event. The event which is held every three years and this time it focused on the theme, “New Actions through Cooperation.”

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew along with the Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis, Marcella Liburd hosted a special dinner for the delegation of the BPW Congress.

The Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley gave a special address during the first day of the event. While sharing a glimpse of him speaking at the event on his social media, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that the highlight was to see Pamela Wall receiving her award from the BPW President.

“I must say that the highlight of the evening was witnessing Ms. Pamela Wall receive her award from the International BPW President. Ms. Wall was the brainchild behind the BPW St. Kitts Chapter and we thank her for her vision of women empowerment, leadership, and inclusion,” he wrote.

BPW INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS EVENT CALENDAR

The Business and Professional Women International Congress is currently underway in St Kitts and Nevis and will take place till 21st November.

The Congress began on 17 November with an opening ceremony and an award night. The next day, on 18 November 2024, the focus of the event was the panel discussion with Anette Lu from Taiwan.

Today, on 19th November, another conversation with Irene Natividad will take place which will discuss the global impact of women. Then, another business session will take place on the same day, which will include a presentation of the presidential nominees.

The discussions will continue in the following days focusing on women's safety. The event will ultimately end with the election of a new international board and the President.

On 20th November 2024, the UN Representatives Panel will discuss about the Violence Against Women. This session will take place early in the morning at 8:30 AM.

The election of the President for the new executive board will also take place on the same day. The day will end with a special Gala Dinner which will include award distribution and a candle-lighting ceremony.

The final day of the event will begin with a panel discussion with Myrna Tang Yao, then it will be followed by a Business Session focusing on Ratification and the election of the members of the International Executive Board.

A Farewell ceremony will mark an end to the BPW International Congress in St Kitts and Nevis with the appointment of the new president.