Keenan Allen, famous American footballer and wide receiver has recently highlighted that he will either be playing with Chicago or Los Angeles, but not the giants in the coming football season.

Allen delivered this statement at The Big Dog Show, where he recently appeared with his teammates Marcedes Lewis and David Kaplan.

Kaplan, when he asked Allen that what he would do if he he gets offer from giants, he spontaneously replied that, “No Definitely not the giants.”

This statement from the football player has left the his fans worried, who were supposed him to be part of the Giants the coming season.

However, on the flip side the football player is most likely to make a comeback with the Chicago bears. This is speculated as the player is well settled in his life with four children and he would not uproot his life again to participate in other teams.

The final decision though depends that what Allen accepts in terms of pay money in his new contract and whatever suits best for him and his personal life.

Notably, just one month is left for the 2025 offseason to begin featuring teams and key players competing with each other at football’s biggest league.

While the countdown has begun, the discussions for choosing players will began between the authorities.

Keenan Allen’s journey in Football so far

Keenan Alexander Allen who has been a key football player since a decade. The player started playing cricket in his college creating a strong base for her future in the sport which now seems to be fulfilled.

The player has won multiple awards and honours over the years including the famous rookie honours, which he received after setting Charger’s records for reception and also receiving yards by a rookie.

Allen is also one of the two players in the Charger’s history to receive more than 10,000 career receiving yards.