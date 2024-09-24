PM Terrance Drew attends UN High-Level Meeting, discusses bilateral cooperation

PM Drew also presented his intervention and reaffirmed his commitment to Haiti, reiterating the urgent need for increased international assistance.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew joined world leaders at the United Nations High-Level Meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Justin Trudeau- Prime Minister of Canada where the leaders discussed about the issues related to small island states and global community.

PM Drew also presented his intervention and reaffirmed his commitment to Haiti, reiterating the urgent need for increased international assistance. He emphasized that decisive action could be helpful in enhancing the parameters for small island states and strengthening them for a better future.

The prime minister urged that the support in the words will not enhance their survival, but the world must translate into tangible actions. He also spoke for Haiti and noted that the country is in a dire need of the collective support and collaboration from the global world so that they be strengthened for the better tomorrow.

Visit to New York for session of UNGA 79

Prime Minister Drew visited New York with his delegation to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly which is scheduled to run through September 24, 2024. He participated in series of events and talks to enhance the presence of St Kitts and Nevis at the global map.

He discussed the issues of the small island states and asked for permanent resolutions of the problems such as climate change. On the first day, he interacted with the nationals of St Kitts and Nevis who are residing at New York and extended gratitude to distinguished individuals who are working for the betterment of the Federation.

Meeting with Diplomatic Leaders

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew engaged in bilateral discussions with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo- President of the Republic of Ghana. He discussed opportunities to deepen the ties between the two nations, including through reciprocal visa-free access and collaboration in the areas of trade, investment and education.

He also expressed delight in welcoming Dr Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export Import Bank- Afreximbank to the Mission in New York. They also had the opportunity to discuss a number of critical investment ventures in St Kitts and Nevis as well as the importance of strengthening ties between the Caribbean and Africa for the mutual benefit of both regions.

He also had productive bilateral discussions with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The conversation focused on deepening relations, enhancing cooperation across various sectors, and advancing plans to establish an Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom.