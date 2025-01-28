'Dumb as Rock' to 'Most Classy': Melania Trump's Portrait sparks debate

The official portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump has been released. The stunning glimpse of Melania has been shot at the White House, the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the new president of the US. As the official portrait has been released, it had landed Melania into a string of controversies as netizens on social media have lauded her look, while a bunch of people have expressed their dissatisfaction.

Melania's black and white portrait features her wearing a formal suit, with high waisted pants. While posing for the camera she placed her hands resting on the glass table, and is standing confidently giving a smirk. ,

Her confident posture and reflection on the glass table has elevated the distinct look.

The portrait has been shot by Regime Mahaux, a Belgium based photographer who has been taking the photos of Trump’s family for more than 20 years till now.

As soon as the official portrait has been released, Melania Trump has been receiving wide appreciation for her looks, while a few users on social media have also cited their dissatisfaction.

A user named Mikki Brown wrote, “Beautiful picture. She has been through so much for this country and its people. She stood tall and proud protecting her husband and family. Bless her.”

Another user wrote, “Hillary Clinton wore a pant suit. There was a lot of criticism. I remember. I think we’ve come a long way since then. She looks beautiful and I love the black & white photo, even though, I admit, it’s a little different of a First Lady photo. We are in new times!”

“I think this should be on the front of her magazine cover! She deserves respect and honor just like the ones who went before her,” wrote Kathy Williams on Facebook.

A user named Wendy Vogel, however wrote, “She never did anything for the United States.”

Jamaine Haney on the other hand stated, “I am reading a lot of comments. Melania is not intelligent and highly educated. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama are far more educated. No disrespect to the present First Lady but she does not hold a candle to the prior First Ladies going back to the Bushes.”

“The same look all the trumps have they think they’re better than we are try kindness and your eyes kindness, and your smile and your heart,” wrote Kay Bouland Bell.