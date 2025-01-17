Black & White Cinema’s legendary actress, Joan Plowright dies at 95

The actress notably ruled the cinema for over seven decades, until she got completely blind in 2014 which made her retire.

Dame Joan Plowright, the famous British actress who ruled the Black and White cinema died at the age of 95. The information regarding the actress death was shared by his family in a statement where they mentioned that Joan died peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95,” the statement read.

The actress notably ruled the cinema for over seven decades, until she got completely blind in 2014 which made her retire. She was residing in Sussex for last 10 years, with her family and friends constantly visiting her.

“She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did. Rest in peace, Joan,” the statement from her family further read.

The actress has notably appeared in several movies, however is best known for her roles in The Entertainer and A Taste of Honey. The actress has won several awards including two Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award, She was also nominated for an Academy Award, an Emmy and two BAFTA awards.

She got married to Lawrence Olivier since 1961, however Oliver died in 1989 out of renal failure. Her husband, famously known as ‘The Lord Olivier’ was also a famous actor and director.

Following her death netizens on social media are expressing their condolences highlighting the actors work and her profound impact on the entertainment industry.

Sohani Gonzales a user wrote on Facebook, “Wonderful, once this lot have all gone and our generation of 70–80-year-olds, the world may lose some of the most creative human beings ever to be born and cultured and highly educated!”

Another user named Kris Kalema wrote, “One of my favorite Dames. She will be missed, but it’s made easier knowing that we have so many of her achievements in film and television, even the theatre, recorded for ever. What a life! What a Dame!”

Colin Bell wrote, “I was blessed to know Dame Joan in the 1970’s. She was a lovely lady as well as a magnificent actor. God bless. RIP Joan.”