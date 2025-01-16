Read Paul Danan’s management statement following his death

Paul Danan’s cause of death was not revealed by their team.

Renowned English actor Paul Danan famously known as Sol Patrick, (his character from Hollyoaks) has died at the age of 46. This has shook the entire entertainment industry and fans after the information was confirmed by Danan’s management company.

However, Paul Danan’s cause of death was not revealed by their team. They shared a post on an Instagram account Paul_Danan_official, a page managed by the actor’s team.

“We have seen the tragic news of Paul's death and like many others we are deeply saddened. Pretty much from the get-go we ran this account with Paul's input and support, for 6+ years we considered him a close friend and creative partner. We had many plans together to expand this page beyond an Instagram account- we've lost a really special, kind and funny person. At this sad time, we echo the call from Paul's management to kindly respect the privacy of his family and those close to him,” the post read.

Paul Danan’s popularity further alleviated with his appearance in ITV’s Celebrity Love Island and in the twentieth series of the famous celebrity Big Brother. The actor is notably involved in drugging and vape usage.

He has been hospitalized several times, and recently in June 2024 he was hospitalized due to a respiratory failure which was also caused by obsessive vape usage. He was saved after his family gave him CPR and transported him to ICU. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia.

A similar incident in 2007 also took place where he nearly escaped death after snorting heroin. Doctors have also warned him of stop using drugs or he could risk his life.

Following his death, social media is flooded with condolences which poured in after his death. A user named Carlanew said, “Rest easy, what a beautiful, talented creative you were. Loved your made-up stories about celebs from back in the day, probably put a smile on a lot of faces. I hope you are at peace now.”

“So young and gorgeous looking guy, he died so early, RIP,” another user said.