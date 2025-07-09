Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar found dead locked in Karachi Apartment after weeks

Living alone and mostly indoors, Humaira's absence went unnoticed for several days.

Karachi, Pakistan: Humaira Asghar, a talented Pakistani actress, passed away in her apartment located in Ittehad Commercial area of Karachi on Tuesday, July 8. The report of her death came out weeks after passing and while the recovered body was in an advanced state of decomposition that left her fans and the entertainment world in a state of shock.

Humaira Asghar was living all alone in a rented apartment. It was reported that at first her absence was unnoticed for several days, as she mostly stayed indoors and rarely interacted with neighbors or people in the area.

The discovery was made after the landlord, frustrated by the unpaid rent, had tried to reach her out several times, but could not. He later approached the court to initiate the eviction proceedings.

Later, the court directed the local (Gizri) police to visit the apartment located in the Ittehad Commercial area. Officers arrived around 3:15 pm and tried to knock on the door but received no response, and broke into the locked flat.

The officials could sense the foul smell coming from the flat.

Police ruled out immediate foul play

After the investigation, the South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza confirmed, “The apartment was locked from the inside, including the balcony door." The police authorities said that there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene.

The 32-year-old was not only an actress, but also a famous model as well. She was well known for her role in reality TV shows like “Tamasha Ghar” and “Jalaibee”. She was born in Lahore and received a formal training in visual and performing arts at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and the college of Art and Design (PUCAD).

The entertainment industry and her fans are in shock and mourning her death and the police officials are continuing the investigations.