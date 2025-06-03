Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousaf shot dead at her residence in suspected honour killing: Suspect arrested

The Prime suspect in the incident has notably been arrested by the police officers, who have also recovered the murder weapon and Sana’s iphone from the suspect.

A 17-year-old renowned TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday in what is being suspected as honour killing. The nation has been reporting several such incidents recently over gender-based violence against female content creators in Pakistan, however the numbers haven’t decreased despite numerous efforts by the government.

The Prime suspect in the incident has notably been arrested by the police officers, who have also recovered the murder weapon and Sana’s iPhone from the suspect. As per reports, the suspect who hails from Punjab has himself confessed the crime.

As per reports, an unidentified assailant entered Sana’s home and shot her at a close range before fleeing the crime site. A local news site reported that the alleged shooter was likely a visitor to the home, and a manhunt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The police officials confirmed these claims to the media by stating, “Sana Yousaf was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her.” The investigations into the case are ongoing and the body of Sana Yousaf has been sent ahead to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

While the motive behind the death of the young girl also remains under investigation, social media has claimed the death as a suspected honour related violence. The killing of the TikTok star has also raised severe concerns and outrage online as the internet erupts by demanding #JusticeforSana.

Social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram all of them are flooded with the same message as they call for stronger protection acts for women and digital influencers and end the conservative mindset of the people.

Pakistan witnesses increase in number of attacks on women

Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an increasing number of attacks on women over the years who are used to expressing themselves online. The digital places such as the social media apps have been widely considered as a flashpoint for feminine backlash.

Activists and right groups have been on the forefront of criticizing the country for its failure to curb honour killings despite the introduction of several laws to deter crimes. In many of the incidents reported, the family members are murdered for linkage to social media, as it is perceived as a shame for the community.