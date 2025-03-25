Caribbean Airlines launches additional flights between Trinidad and Curacao

Caribbean Airlines is all set to launch four additional flights between Curacao and Trinidad fulfil the travelling needs of passengers. The new flights will start taking off from 17th April and will run twice a week.

According to the information shared by Caribbean Airlines, four additional flights have been added to their schedule. The first flight will take off from Trinidad on 17th April at 3:30 PM to land in Curacao at 5:20 PM. The return flight on the same route will take off from Curacao at 6:20 pm and land Trinidad at 8:00 PM.

Another two flights will take off on Wednesday, 23rd April at 11:55 AM from Trinidad and will land in Curacao at 1:45 PM. The return flight on Wednesday will take off at 2:45 PM and will land at 4:25 PM.

The regional airline of the Caribbean region also shared the update on their social media claiming that the additional flights are added in response to the coming Easter and making the festival unforgettable for their passengers.

“More flights, more adventure, more Curaçao! Feel the warm breeze, sink your toes into soft sands, and let the Caribbean charm take over. Book now and make this Easter unforgettable! Book now,” the post read.

A round trip in the additional flights will cost the passengers US$ 416.95, including taxes and other charges. These flights will directly serve between the two destinations and have no stoppage or stay in between.

The addition of new flights marks a significant milestone for the airlines expanding their travel route and creating travel easier and more affordable for travellers across the Caribbean.

Early this month, the airlines also launched daily flights between Fort Lauderdale of Kingston to Montego Bay. This addition was marked under the airlines “Welcome Home” campaign, which aimed at enhancing their footprints in the regions. Caribbean Airlines continue to enhance their services across the region with their dedication to serve their travellers with an affordable and comfortable travelling experience.