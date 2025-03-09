Shai Hope slips down to 11th place from 10th in ICC Top 10 batters’ ranking

Shai Hope drops out of the ICC Top 10 batters' rankings, slipping to 11th, while Gudakesh Motie remains 7th among ODI bowlers, offering some positive signs for the West Indies.

West Indies: Star batter from the West Indies team, Shai Hope, dropped out of the ICC Top 10 batters' rankings and secured the 11th position. With the current performances, the batter has slipped down from his current position, recording a setback for the cricket team on the global stage.

Shai Hope was replaced by Ibrahim Zadran from Afghanistan, who secured the 10th position in the ICC rankings, marking positive progress for his team. With this setback, all the batters from the West Indies slipped from their positions and did not remain in the list of the first 10 batters.

Another batter from the West Indies named Sherfane Rutherford stood at the 26th position in the rankings, and Keacy Carty secured the 40th position. Brandon King stood at the 60th position, and Evin Lewis secured the 78th position in the ICC ranking of the batters. With the current performances of the team, the players have received setbacks in the current rankings and positions of the ICC.

On the other hand, the bowling side of the West Indies has been showcasing some improvements, as Gudakesh Motie has firmly held its position in 7th place among ODI bowlers. This has showcased some positive signs for the team on their bowling front, marking a significant milestone for the West Indies.

Another bowler named Alzarri Joseph had been performing on the global stage in several matches. However, due to injury, he slipped down to 25th position in the ICC rankings of the bowlers in the ODI format, providing a setback to the West Indies for their bowling unit.

Earlier, star batter Sir Vivian Richards slammed the West Indies team and the management for their massive failure in qualifying for several ICC tournaments, including the ongoing Champions Trophy.

In the Champions Trophy, only the top eight teams in the ICC rankings are eligible to participate in the tournament. However, the West Indies failed to secure the position in the top 8 rankings of the ICC, due to which they didn't play for the games.