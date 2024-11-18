Tropical Storm Sara brings flooding, heavy rainfall across Caribbean

According to the MET department, the centre of Tropical Depression Sara was located near the Caribbean Sea, featuring the maximum sustained wind of near 35mph with higher gusts.

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Sara is predicted to form into the Caribbean Sea as it is bringing heavy rainfall and life-threatening thunderstorm conditions across the Lesser Antilles. Countries including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Haiti, Grenada are under flash-flood warnings and watches.

According to the MET department, the centre of Tropical Depression Sara was located near the Caribbean Sea, featuring the maximum sustained wind of near 35mph with higher gusts. Due to these conditions, the threats of immense rainfall and flooding have been generated across the Caribbean countries.

Flood Warning for Antigua and Barbuda

A flooding is occurring in Antigua and Barbuda due to the potential threats of the Tropical Storm Sara. In the flood prone areas, water logging and traffic disruption have been reported where vehicles were seen sweeping off the road. Residents are asked to stay indoors as it could be threatening to their lives.

Two days ago, five earthquakes have also been reported in several parts of Antigua and Barbuda.

Floods Reported in Barbados

Barbados recorded flash flooding and landslide on Sunday due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. One to two inches of rainfall and flooding have been reported in the main areas of Dover, Christ Church and St Philips.

The conditions caused the debris from higher elevations which has further embedded within the flow of the fast-moving water. Soil erosion has also been reported in some part of Barbados, posing threats to the fisheries communities.

Sint Maarten recorded severe rainfall

The flood alert has been issued for Sint Maarten after several areas have been recorded massive rainfall and the flooding conditions on Sunday night. Thunderstorms and life-threatening landslides have posed a threat to the communities located on the low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Flood and landslide Warning Issued for Grenada

As the Tropical Storm Sara is strengthening, the warning for massive flooding and landslide has been issued for Grenada. People in low-lying areas are asked to remain cautious about the situation as it could lead to the destruction and fill the streets with disease-prone water.

Scattered moderate depression of the storm in the vicinity of the Windwards Islands are producing the chances of heavy showers and thunderstorms. A prediction for the partly cloudy conditions with heavy rainfall has been made for Monday overnight.

Grenada emerging from Beryl

Grenada, a small island nation has been hard hit by the first hurricane of the season 2024 named Beryl. It has led the massive destruction and destroyed the means of livelihood in the country, leaving people shattered.

Houses, schools and hospitals have been destroyed massively by the high wind speeds and flooding as the country is still facing its wrath. Now, the conditions of flooding could make the situation tough for the citizens.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada also talked about the survival of the small island nation in the landscape of the climate change at his address in the COP 29. He voiced for climate action with a quote, ”We are not here to beg, we are here to ask for sympathy.”

All Clear Issued for Belize after landfall

After the potential impact of Tropical Storm weaken, all clear has been issued for Belize. However, heavy rainfall coupled with 6 to 18 inches and thunderstorms have made landfall and is expected to create flooding on Monday night.

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season was kickstarted by Hurricane Beryl on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024, with the possible threats of 24 named storms. Due to the climate change and emission of the carbon footprints, the Caribbean region due to its geographical location has been facing the threat of natural calamities every year.

This period of the year remains threatening for the countries as Hurricane Beryl caused destruction in Grenda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Jamaica. Four Caribbean countries faced the wrath of climate change due to their locations and without even contributing anything to the emission of the carbon footprints.

The leaders of the Caribbean countries voiced against the climate injustice on several global platforms including COP 29, and sessions of the UNGA. They demanded climate action and asked the developed world to take responsibility of their actions and work for the conservation of the Earth planet.