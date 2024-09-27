St Kitts and Nevis ranks best in Global CBI Index, PM Drew celebrates achievement

The twin-island nation emerged out to be one of the best among 12 other countries for the fourth consecutive year.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Index was notably released on Wednesday, in which St Kitts and Nevis was ranked as one of the best. In light of this achievement Prime Minister Terrance Drew expressed his pride and highlighted his journey in making it a number one system across the world.

The twin-island nation emerged out to be as one of the best among 12 other countries for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement by the country has been stated as a moment for celebration by Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

As he shared the news with his citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted how he has been constantly involved in the improvement of the CBI Programme. He highlighted that since he joined, he publicly acknowledged that CBI would be one of the most difficult issues to address.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew noted the reasons for the same, where he said that previous governments have mismanaged the Citizenship by Investment Programme and left the nation’s economy to depend on 70% over CBI leading to no diversification.

PM Drew highlighted that he was left with the question, “How do we reform CBI, ensuring good governance and transparency, without losing the program?”

“This action required courage, but I was guided by the belief that a principled stance would ultimately yield positive results,” he noted in regard to the question he stated.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew in his social media post noted that the opposition claimed that CBI was finished, noting it as a hypocritical statement.

“Their policies put our program at risk,” PM Drew said in regard to the statements made by the previous government. He added that the reforms his federation made created more transparency and governance creating it as an internationally recognised program.

PM Terrance Drew thanked his colleagues in the cabinet and the CIU for making the St Kitts and Nevis program one of the best across the world.

“Thanks to my cabinet colleagues, the CIU, and all those involved in this effort,” he said.

This is to be noted that the CBI index 2024 lauded the adaptations made in the programme, which focused on adapting new transitions in the industry. It was further revealed in the report that these reforms have made it one of the best choices for investors.

The twin-island nation’s achievement globally will aim at attracting more high-net-worth individuals through their efficient and streamlined services, ultimately providing the nation with a different recognition.