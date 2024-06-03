West Indies: Captain Rovman Powell talks on Caribbean pitches

Caribbean: Rovman Powell, the current captain of the West Indies cricket team, shared his views on the playing conditions on the Caribbean islands. The T20 cricket World Cup initiated its venture on the soil of the Caribbean islands with the United States of America as co-host. As the teams from around the globe visited the hosting nations, captain Rovman Powell said it would not be easy for foreign players to perform well in the Caribbean.

While addressing his home crowd of cricket fans, he made this statement while highlighting the pitch conditions of the Caribbean nations. He said that the players needed to be more flexible with their techniques, which is a primary condition to face the Caribbean pitches. Powell made this comment by keeping the history of cricket on the islands and how it behaved within a span of time in the West Indies cricket.

Captain Powell declared that the Caribbean was never easy to play for the visiting teams previously, and similarly, it will not be easy now either. Powell said that whatever you are going to do on these pitches, you need to do it well. All the participating teams needed to be adjustable as per the behaviour of the soil, as per Powell, where the team will sometimes bat first and other times chase the targets.

Under the captaincy of Rovman Powell, the West Indies cricket team started its conquest of the World Cup. The home team is performing well under his captaincy and marking a strong comeback after failed performances in the last few years. Rovman Powell played with the team on the pitches prepared for this year’s tournament and mentioned it as a bowler friendly condition.

As the West Indies cricket team is looking ready to perform and win the World Cup based on their current performance, Captain Rovman Powell said that it is good as it provides additional confidence. He also mentioned Daren Sammy, a legendary former cricketer. Daren Sammy is now serving as coach of West Indies cricket team, whom Powell see as a great boost.

Daren Sammy helped the West Indies cricket team to win the World Cup before as captain, which fans are expecting from him as the coach now. Captain Rovman also said that the experiences, knowledge of Daren Sammy will help the team to focus on the crucial points and help to left the World Cup.

While sharing his words, he also talked about the ground of Providence which he marked as ground with better batting conditions. The pitch of Providence in history seen as a haven for spinners which Powell said that now turning into batting favourable pitch in last few years.

Over the questions on rainy conditions and pitch durability, Captain Rovman Powell of West Indies talked about having faith over the work of ground management and ground staff. He mentioned about the ground conditions during the recent Caribbean Premier League where teams were scoring double hundreds. Rovman said that the groundsman will provide better pitches which will lead to healthy tournament of the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.